Weather | A record amount of sand from the Sahara has flowed into Finland this winter

Right now, the Finnish Meteorological Institute is waiting to see if the sand rain will start on Wednesday evening.

in Europe a cloud of sand that arrived from the Sahara is currently blowing up, and this year more sand has arrived in Finland than ever before, says a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Outi Meinander for STT.

“At Easter, a record number of sightings were made, especially in Ostrobothnia,” says Meinander.

The previous record is from 2021, when 1.1 grams of sand was detected per square meter. This year, according to Meinander, there has been ten times the amount of sand.

“There are quantities there that I would never have expected.”

Sand samples have been collected for the Finnish Meteorological Institute by active citizens, which Meinander is particularly happy about. It has been prepared by the Finnish Meteorological Institute instruction for collecting sand. The sandy snow is melted and sent with more detailed information to Meinander.

Meinander has received many kinds of contacts.

“In Ostrobothnia, the milk drivers contacted me on Easter when dirty water rained on the car's windshield.”

The observations are used to develop the SILAM model, which is used to make pollen and forest fire forecasts, among other things. Sahara sand usually ends up in Finland's atmosphere once or twice a year.

An estimated 60–200 million tons of fine sand dust rises from the Sahara desert into the air every year, which can travel several thousand kilometers, depending on the wind and weather conditions.

More sand may arrive in Finland in the next few days. According to Meinander, it remains to be seen whether the dust that came to Europe will reach Finland. If the dust travels all the way to Finland, it will probably arrive here between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, and will stay for a couple of days.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has conducted a 42-year climate analysis of the routes taken by dust. There are several options, but most often the dust has come directly from the south. This year, however, the route is different.

“The dust has settled over France and Germany. It could come here via the Sweden-Norway route. That would mean sand deposition, especially in Ostrobothnia and in the direction of Oulu, such as at Easter.”

According to Meinander, sand dust can look like brown snow. Sometimes the sand is revealed only after a couple of days, when the snow starts to melt and the sand remains in patches on the surface of the snow. Sometimes sand dust just looks like dust on, for example, a garden chair.

Whether sand dust from the Sahara came to Finland or not, you should not worry about it.

“Sand dust does not affect air quality in Finland,” says Meinander.

According to AFP, the dust has worsened the air quality in Spain, France, Switzerland and Germany, among others.