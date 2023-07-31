Weather | A rainy week coming to Finland – thunderstorms can occur in many places

The temperatures will be around twenty degrees in the beginning of the week.

Week starts in unstable weather, says the meteorologist on duty Kaisa Solin From the Institute of Meteorology. On Monday, there will be widespread rain and thunder showers in the southern and central parts of the country. There will also be showers in Lapland.

Thunderstorms can occur on Monday in the central parts of the country in the region of North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. Thunderstorms may also occur on the south coast in the evening.

On Monday, it will be warmest in the central parts of the country, where the temperature can rise to around 24 degrees in sunny areas. In rainy areas in the southern and central parts of the country, temperatures remain in the twenties. In Lapland, temperatures vary between 16 and a good 20 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be showers and thunderstorms more often than on Monday. Thunderstorms with strong gusts may occur in the western and northern parts of the country.

“On Tuesday, eastern Finland will probably be the wettest, but there is also a chance of rain showers,” says Solin.

In thunderstorms, winds can blow at around 15–20 meters per second. Strong winds can cause local damage, such as the fall of individual trees or the flying of furniture in the yard.

Tuesday like Monday, the temperatures are widely around twenty degrees. The week continues from Wednesday onwards in unstable weather.

“Especially in the western parts of the country, there may be a little more consistent rain on Wednesday, and especially in the east and north there will be thunderstorms.”

There will also be widespread rain in Finland on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are 20 degrees on both sides. The weekend looks unstable based on the current forecast.