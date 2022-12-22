Weather | A powerful winter storm brings the coldest Christmas in 40 years to the United States, thousands of flights are canceled

A state of emergency has been declared in some states due to the powerful winter storm Elliot.

of the United States a winter storm is about to sweep over, which could bring the country the coldest Christmas in four decades. The last time such a cold Christmas was experienced in the US Midwest was in the late 1980s, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says, referring to US weather forecasts.

According to Reuters, around 2,200 flights have had to be canceled in the United States from Thursday and Friday due to the winter storm. The Christmas tourist season in the United States was even predicted to be the busiest ever.

A winter weather warning has been issued for thirty-seven states, home to more than 90 million people. About four out of five Americans experience freezing temperatures as far south as Texas.

Sunny Florida is also predicted to experience its coldest Christmas in thirty years.

The TV channel The Weather Channel has named the winter storm Elliot.

of the United States the National Weather Service (NWS) has called Storm Elliot “once-in-a-generation weather.”

“A cold wind of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than five minutes if precautions are not taken. Prolonged exposure to cold can also cause hypothermia or death,” the weather service warns.

Meteorologists predict that the storm that started on Tuesday will turn into a “bomb cyclone” by Friday. A bomb cyclone can be accompanied by blizzards, severe thunderstorms and heavy rains.

The storm will be particularly strong in the Great Lakes region, where it is expected to reach the level corresponding to a Category 3 hurricane.

The governors of Kentucky and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency in their states.

Snowy and icy roads are expected to create chaos on driveways as well. Hundreds of flights have already been cancelled.

Read more: The “bomb cyclone” brought snow to Florida for the first time in almost 30 years