Monday, January 15, 2024
Weather | A new cold spell is starting

January 14, 2024
Weather | A new cold spell is starting

Weather warnings have been issued until Thursday.

New a bitter cold period is starting in Finland. The snowfall is receding and a high pressure area is arriving over the southern parts of Finland, says the Meteorological Institute.

Weather warnings have been issued for each day until Thursday. Today the driving weather can be bad in two provinces of Karelia.

Tomorrow and Wednesday both frost and driving weather warnings are valid in the southern and central parts of Finland. On Thursday, the driving weather may be bad from the height of Central Ostrobothnia to the south coast.

The weather forecast for next weekend is still uncertain, but if the expected situation comes true, warmer air would be rising to Finland from the south.

Tags:
