According to a weather forecast, a massive temperature change hit Germany at the weekend. After ice and frost, it should be up to 20 degrees – but that is not permanent.

Stuttgart – The weather in Germany was finally really wintry in the last few weeks. With snow, ice and frost, however, it could soon be over suddenly – at least temporarily. According to a weather forecast, it will be steadily milder in the country from this Monday. Occasionally, the temperatures climb to low double-digit plus degrees, but values ​​between 5 and 9 degrees are also expected in the rest of the country. On Sunday the early spring should then reach its peak and the temperatures can even hit the 20-degree mark in parts of the country. However, the winter is not yet defeated, but only takes a break at the weekend.

recorded a massive temperature change on the weekend Germany – almost 20 degrees.

Lay in the weather Freezing rain, black ice and a 20 cm thick layer of ice lame Germany.