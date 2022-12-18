Weather | A large block of ice fell on the roof of a car in Kamppi – The meteorologist warns of the dangers of warming weather

A block of ice fell fatally on the roof of a car in the center of Helsinki.

Helsinki The bang heard on Lönnrotinkatu on Sunday afternoon scared passers-by. And for good reason: they had been in grave danger.

A block of ice had just fallen from the roof of Marski’s hotel onto the roof of a car on the side of the street. With worse luck, it could have hit to a passerby.

“You could have died there,” one woman said after seeing what happened.

The fall into the boulder also startled the employees of the snow removal company standing right next to it. They were preparing to insulate the sidewalk for snow fall.

The men said that their group would start from the other side of the house. They still decided to isolate the sidewalk immediately after seeing the situation just to be safe.

The weather according to experts, right now it is very important to remember the dangers of falling snow and ice.

“As the weather warms, the snow becomes wetter, and its weight increases, making it more sensitive to movement,” says the meteorologist on duty at Foreaca Joonas Koskela.

“It’s not silly freezing snow anymore.”

According to Koskela, snow and ice on roof eaves are not the only danger. You should also look at the trees with that eye. According to Koskela, the snow load on the branches seems to be quite heavy already.

He had observed the matter himself on Sunday.

“I was driving inland, and I saw that quite a lot of snow had fallen from the trees.”

He had also noticed that many trees had bent over the walkways due to the weight of the snow.

The daytime temperature is already on the positive side, when moisture accumulates in the snow and it becomes denser. The night temperature drops to below freezing for two more nights, when wet snow freezes easily and becomes even more dangerous.

Second the danger of the next few days is slippage. In the capital region, there are freezing temperatures at night until Wednesday. When the temperature is above zero during the day, the fairways alternately melt and freeze, so they can be very slippery.

The situation will ease a little in southern Finland for the rest of the week, as the temperature will remain above zero from Wednesday to Friday. On Friday, i.e. on Christmas Eve, the weather described as the main weather forecast will arrive.

Frost has been promised throughout the country for Friday and Christmas. At that time, the surface of the walkways will freeze again. According to Koskela, the risk of ending up in the hospital by Christmas on Friday is worth noting.

On Sunday afternoon, the weather was wet and dangerous in Helsinki. The wind was strong, the roads were slippery, it was raining and snow was falling in heaps from the roofs. Among other things, Mechelininkatu started to fill with water in places, said HS reporter Hanna Huhtamäki.

Christmas can be white despite the warm weather, if it doesn’t rain during the week.

“I don’t think that a temperature of two to three degrees lasting for a couple of days is enough to melt these snows. Even in spring, the snow doesn’t melt that quickly.”

The rains, on the other hand, melt the snow effectively. And there will be those too, in the form of snow, sleet and water.

In terms of temperature, Christmas days are wintery even in the capital region. At least a few degrees of frost are expected, and if the weather is clear, the temperature can drop to 15 degrees below zero.