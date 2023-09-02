Weather | A high-pressure ridge arrives in Finland, but the warm readings remain a dream

From Wednesday onwards, there will be rain all over the country, as a small ridge of high pressure will arrive in Finland.

Swedish the southern parts are expected to be hot in some places on Tuesday. They don’t rise all the way to Finland, but here it generally stays around 20 degrees, says the meteorologist on duty Janika Takala From the Institute of Meteorology.

“The warm air mass is not coming to us,” he says.

On Sunday temperatures stay around 20 degrees in Finland all the way to Lapland. Only Käsivarre can be cooler. The rain is deafening all over the country.

There is variable cloudiness in the capital region. Deaf people can come from the morning, but more likely in the afternoon. Towards the evening it gets colder.

“Sunday’s rain map is quite spotty,” describes Takala.

Monday and Tuesday are cloudy days throughout the country, Tuesday is already dustier in the capital region.

From Wednesday onwards, there will be rain all over the country, when a small ridge of high pressure arrives in Finland.

The temperature will rise to a maximum of 20 degrees in the beginning week, but in general it will stay slightly below that.