Weather | A heavy rain area will come to Finland on Sunday: “Rains after rains”

On Sunday, a stronger rain area will arrive over Finland from the south.

Loud and rainy weather will continue in the next few days in a large part of the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

“Tomorrow, a low pressure will come from the southwest, bringing stronger rains, especially in the southern part of the country,” the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto tells.

On Sunday, the temperatures will remain on the plus side in most of the country, with the exception of Lapland.

In the coastal areas of southern and southwestern Finland, rain mostly comes as water. Starting from the northern parts of Uusimaa, the rains can come in torrents.

In connection with low pressure, gusty winds will intensify throughout the country.

“However, this is not about a storm, but clearly windier than normal,” says Karusto.

Heavy rain combined with strong wind makes the driving weather bad. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad or very bad driving weather throughout the country on Sunday, except for the northernmost Lapland. Very bad driving weather is warned in Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

Meteorology according to the department, next week will also be spent in unstable weather. On Monday, a new area of ​​rain will already spread to the southern parts of the country.

“In the south there will be mostly water, in the central part of the country water and sleet,” says Karusto.

During Monday, about ten centimeters of snow can fall in Southwest Lapland.

According to Karusto, on the night before Tuesday, even in Southern Finland, it will be near freezing, but the cooler air will remain temporary.

“On Tuesday, new rains will rise from the south. Rain after rain,” says Karusto.

Meteorology according to the institute’s snow map, there are currently completely snow-free areas in addition to Åland, on the southwest coast and in places in western Finland. There is also very little snow in the capital region.

According to Karusto, the snow situation is not expected to improve in the near future.

“The mild weather is going to continue well into next week. There is no big change visible, at least in the beginning of the week,” says Karusto.

Karusto points out that it is difficult to predict how wet snow will increase the snow situation.

Flood warnings has been given to Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Kanta-Hämee, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia until Tuesday.

“It has been mild for so long, and the snow has melted so much that in some places water accumulates in the lowest areas, for example in the fields,” says Karusto.

According to Karusto, the consequences of melting snow can be seen as puddles in urban areas as well.