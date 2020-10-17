Weather A heavy layer of snow may fall in Lapland today, and on the weekends snow may come even further south

It is also worth preparing for snowfall elsewhere in Finland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warned of black ice on the roads.

Driving is bad in some places in Lapland due to snow or sleet, Tieliikennekeskus warned early in the morning. Also on the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map, almost all of Lapland was yellow from morning, which means that driving in the area is potentially dangerous.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a snow and rain area is spreading to the northern part of the country. During the day it snows, especially in the area from Arm to Eastern Lapland, elsewhere the rain is mainly water.

“Evening snow in southern Lapland per night. At night, there will also be some snowstorms in Ostrobothnia, ”the department said in an update soon after this morning. in its weather report.

The first snow is forecast with a high probability of rain in Lapland over the weekend. The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s definition of first snow is met if at 9 o’clock in the morning there is at least one cent of snow. The department was told by STT yesterday that it is possible that by Saturday evening, snow in the area between Central Lapland and Northeast Finland will rain as much as 10-15 cents.

On Twitter, the Finnish Meteorological Institute also warned of black ice yesterday.

“In Lapland, snowfall is worsened by snowfall, elsewhere the weather is slippery in places due to the formation of black ice. #winter tires’, in the suite it was said.

According to Foreca In the period from Saturday to Monday evening, it can snow 10–30 centimeters from Central Lapland to the eastern part of Northeast Finland. Snow comes from time to time in an effort.

During the night before Monday, snowfall could reach as far south as it could, especially in the southwestern part of the country, Foreca predicts. Snow and rain will weaken driving traffic in the outbound and return traffic of autumn holidays in the coming days, the weather service company warns.

In Finland, a new Road Traffic Act came into force in June, updating the previous Act from 1981 to modern times. With the new Road Traffic Act, changing winter tires no longer depends on the calendar months.

Winter tires do not have to be changed at all if the weather or weather does not require it. Studded tires can be used from the beginning of November to the end of March, but they can also be changed at other times if they are suitable for the weather.