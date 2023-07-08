Weather | A heavy downpour swept over Helsinki: Flooding in Kampi, masses of water on Runeberginkatu

Heavy rain shower swept over the center of Helsinki on Saturday. Water has flooded through the roofs to the ground floor of the Kamppi shopping center.

At six o’clock on Saturday night, water poured down through the suspended ceilings into the premises of the Kaivokukka store located next to the bus station and metro station.

In the shopping center a reporter from HS was there Milla Palkoahoaccording to which the area between the Kamppi shopping center and the Tennis Palace is completely full of water.

The rescue service has received an alarm about the flood, where the task is described as medium damage prevention.