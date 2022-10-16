Weather | A heat wave is coming to Europe, night frosts are expected in Southern Finland

In the coming week, we will be vacationing in Finland in cool, but dusty weather. In the middle of the week, night frosts will also arrive in Southern Finland.

16.10. 16:39

On Monday the beginning of the first week of the fall holidays will be spent mainly in cloudy weather, but clearly cooler than the beginning of October.

The week starts with cloudy signs in all of Finland, except for Lapland. On Tuesday, it will be a little more unstable in southern Finland, and vacationers should be prepared for scattered rains in central Finland as well.

In addition to the capital region, the fall holiday week is celebrated in Tampere, Jyväskylä and Rovaniemi, among others.

Temperatures will probably drop below 10 degrees already on Tuesday. Night frosts are also expected in southern Finland in the middle of the week.

“The wind turns to the north and northwest, and drier and colder air comes from there,” says the meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

A week Wednesday is predicted to be the coldest day. The temperature stays around five degrees even in the south.

“The weekend looks quite dusty and cool at the moment. A cooling trend can be seen here,” says Keränen.

There may be occasional snow showers in Lapland on Tuesday. However, it is about very local deaf people. Snow can still be expected in the southern parts of the country.

There where the weather is cooling in Finland, in many places in Europe people are sweating in the middle of an exceptional heat wave.

October’s heat records may be broken in southern and central Europe, where very warm air arrives from Africa for the time of year.

Even though it has been warm in Finland for the time of year, the Mediterranean heat wave does not extend all the way to Northern Europe.

“There is no heat coming for the autumn holidays”, assures Keränen.