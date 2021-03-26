Weather A ghostly, low-lying fog spread to the center of Helsinki on Friday – the weekend’s weather is becoming rainy and warm in places

The weather is warm on the weekend, but already next week the weather will turn in a rainier and more cloudy direction.

Friday night In a short time, ghostly, low-lying fog spread to the center of Helsinki.

“Satellite images show the fog board from the south coast to the southwest and west coasts,” says a meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ville Siiskonen.

“It’s a low cloud that is created when the sea or land surface is cooler than the air above. The cold surface cools the more humid air above. This is typical of spring, when the ground is still so cold. ”

The weak and moderate wind that prevailed on Friday contributed to the formation of the fog board, Siiskonen describes. A sufficiently weak wind moves wetter air from the south towards Finnish land. Too strong wind could disperse the fog cloud.

Siiskonen estimates that the resulting mist ferry will not dissipate until Saturday morning. Before that, during the evening and night, it slowly spreads deeper into the ground.

“But surely during the coming evening and night, fog will be present in the southern and central parts of the country and in the seas.”

Although Saturday morning, especially on the coast of the country, may dawn in fog, with clearer outdoor weather in the offing.

For the day, the metropolitan area is expected to rain and 5–8 degrees Celsius. The coast is a little cooler inland.

Elsewhere in the country, the average temperatures are above zero, in the direction of Oulu about six degrees.

The mild flow to the south also brings with it occasional light rainfall. In the western and northern parts of the country, the cloud cover is a bit higher, and especially in those areas it rains with a western emphasis, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Iiris Viljamaa.

“There is no significant rainfall, but sometimes you can slip a little,” Viljamaa says.

In some parts of Lapland there is a possibility of icy drizzle, elsewhere in Finland occasional rains come as water.

Next during the week the weather turns into a rainier and cloudier direction.

In the central and southern parts of the country it rains on Monday and in Lapland it snows when it rains across the country to the east. The day is clearly cloudier and wetter than the weekend.

“Tuesday is cloudy and rainy, but the rains are more of a drizzle. Wednesday, on the other hand, already looks a little wetter. The sun can also be heated when the day is wetter, ”says Viljamaa.

Almost all over the country, temperatures are falling cooler over the weekend. However, the southern parts of the country are still quite warm. The gentle southern flow continues, and the meter does not drop to frost at night, Viljamaa says.

There is still uncertainty about the Easter forecast.

“After the middle of the week, the weather patterns are starting to differ greatly. It may rain or it may rain, it cannot be predicted yet. ”