Weather A drastic change in the weather: The wonderland of winter changes into heat levels and skulls

Condensing can be a problem for street maintenance.

In the process a week in the metropolitan area has been enjoying the long-awaited snow. However, the weather is set to change dramatically next week.

The weekend frost after that the temperatures rise by half in the middle of the week to zero surface and above. On Thursday, up to four plus degrees and rainfall are expected in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Rainfall makes the road and streets really slippery, Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Antti Kokko evaluates.

There are therefore skulls for pedestrians. Kokko estimates that the zero border extended from the south to the northern parts of South Karelia and Satakunta. Elsewhere in the country, snow cover is strengthening and frosts are continuing.

The condensation is due to the weakening of the effect of Russia’s ice-cold high pressure, which allows the low pressure in the Atlantic to circulate clearly milder air from the southwest to the whole of Europe, the meteorologist clarifies. Markus Mäntykannas Forecan on the blog.

Early week a blizzard brought south an exceptional amount of snow at once.

What happens to all the snow that fell this week? Is there a risk that a snowdrift will block sewers, for example? Some of it melts away, but the snow has come so much that it doesn’t have time to melt all over, Kokko is quilting.

However, condensing on street maintenance can bring its own problems.

The streets The slippage and the snowstorm of the beginning of the week already congested the Töölö Hospital in Helsinki and the Peijas Hospital in Vantaa due to slippage.

HS said on Friday that the number of patients requiring surgical treatment multiplied at Töölö Hospital. The queue had to be dismantled throughout the weekend.

View from the front of Lauttasaari on Saturday.­

Depending on the size, the risk of slipping is already early in the week, when the temperature starts to rise. “When we are close to zero, the air starts to get wetter, and it shows up as a slippery weather,” Kokko says.

On-call firefighter Raimo Rasijeff At the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department, there is restraint from both motorists and pedestrians. “No need to rush away when driving or walking to get rid of the risks of driving out and slipping.”

Stream weigh to get into the pile, as a result of which the snow load can also be heavy in places. In addition, condensation can cause snow and ice to accumulate on eaves and spades, which can be life-threatening if dropped uncontrollably.

“At the latest during the condensation, it is good to consider clearing the snow from the roofs, as a new cooling is already in sight. The snow load can become very heavy when the aqueous snow freezes after the mild one, ”Mäntykannas writes.

If you start to drop snow from the roofs, you should be adequately equipped, Rasijeff points out. “Fall protection should definitely be in place,” he says.

Over the weekend, the weather would seem to be tightening again and after a week on Monday it would be forecast to be frosty again.

For a long time there is always uncertainty in long-term forecasts. However, the pine stock writes that in the last week of January, a stronger signal of higher-than-usual atmospheric pressure will be seen above the Arctic Ocean, forcing low Atlantic pressures on a more southern route.

According to him, it may know the return of the “Siberian winter”, as the whole of Finland looks up to 6–10 degrees colder than average.

“Combining such a large negative temperature deviation with the fact that the January-February turn is already statistically the coldest time of the year, we can experience very low temperatures at the end of January. The still life is very reminiscent of winter 2010, ”Mäntykannas writes.

Ice formations in front of Lauttasaari.­

The outdoorsman encountered swans on the shores of Lauttasaari.­