Weather | A dark turn of the year is in store for the capital region

It will still snow before the weekend, but after that the rain will come from the sky mostly as water.

Year changes in mild weather in the capital region. The temperature stays several degrees on the plus side even in January.

“During the week, a few areas of rain will move over the capital region, where the rain starts as snow but turns into sleet or water”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen tells.

During the Christmas holidays, the mercury dropped to freezing in the capital region as well. However, the situation changes quickly, and already on the night before Tuesday, the weather becomes unstable.

Snowfall and brisk wind are forecast for the night.

“Five centimeters of snow can fall. The weather will cool down with the snowfall until it starts to ease tomorrow afternoon,” says Tuovinen.

At the same time, the short frost season ends. By Tuesday evening, the temperature will rise in the capital region by a few degrees to the plus side. Rain can fall from the sky.

Wednesday morning the mercury can hover on the side of freezing, and the weather will turn gloomy.

“It is possible that the sun will also appear during Wednesday,” says Tuovinen.

A ridge of high pressure will continue into Thursday night. It affects the southern and central parts of Finland in such a way that the wind weakens and is relatively clear. Let’s get to the freezing temperatures again.

“In the center of Helsinki on Thursday morning it will reach 5-8 degrees below zero, while in other parts of the capital region it can be as much as ten degrees below zero.”

The following the heaviest rain area in the five-day period is known on Thursday evening. The wind gets stronger and the weather cools down from the freezing temperatures in the morning.

The rain will start as snow, but it will turn into sleet and finally water during the night before Friday. On Friday morning, it will be 3-4 degrees plus in the capital region. There will also be drizzle.

“All in all, Friday looks pretty good. Even otherwise, it seems that the year will change in mild weather”, says Tuovinen.

Threethe temperature of four degrees is unusually high for the time of year.

“Milder than normal is coming. Of course, the coldest period of the year is only at the turn of January and February, but here in the south, the temperatures at the beginning of January should be 3-5 degrees below zero,” he says.

Depending on the location, the capital region currently has variable amounts of snow. For example, the measurement point in Kaisaniemi had a snow cover of about three centimeters on Monday evening.

“Three centimeters of snow is in danger of melting in these weather conditions,” says Tuovinen.