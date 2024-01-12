Weather | A chain crash of ten cars congests Lahdenväylä

A chain crash of ten cars happened on Lahdenväylä in the morning on Friday. The accident congests traffic towards Lahti.

One person was injured in a chain crash involving ten cars, the central Uusimaa rescue service announced on Friday.

The accident happened at the Kerava junction around 11:10 a.m. and the second lane is now closed to traffic when driving towards Lahti.