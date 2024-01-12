Saturday, January 13, 2024
Weather | A chain crash of ten cars congests Lahdenväylä

January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024
World Europe
0
Weather | A chain crash of ten cars congests Lahdenväylä

A chain crash of ten cars happened on Lahdenväylä in the morning on Friday. The accident congests traffic towards Lahti.

Several times the vehicle accident congests traffic on the Lahdenväylä in the direction of Lahti.

One person was injured in a chain crash involving ten cars, the central Uusimaa rescue service announced on Friday.

The accident happened at the Kerava junction around 11:10 a.m. and the second lane is now closed to traffic when driving towards Lahti.

