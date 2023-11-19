Weather | A blizzard will hit Finland this week

Snow is expected throughout the country, and especially in the north there will also be bitter cold.

Winter The storm is bringing widespread bad driving weather to Finland in the middle of the week, according to the Meteorological Institute.

On Wednesday, the traffic weather seems to be bad in the western half of Finland from Kymenlaakso north to the eastern edge of Lapland’s Käsivarre. According to the forecast, winds will be strong in the southern parts of the country and in all sea areas on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the bad driving weather will advance in the east, so that a traffic weather warning has been issued for the entire country, except for the northern and western parts of Lapland and further south the province of Ostrobothnia, Central and Southern Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

On the southern coast and Åland, it is predicted to be windy on Thursday as well. There is then a strong wind warning at sea in the Gulf of Finland.

Fewer weather warnings have been issued for the beginning of the week. On Monday, the driving weather may be bad in six southern provinces and on Tuesday in Uusimaa.

Meteorology according to the department, snowfall is expected throughout the country during the week. At most, about 15 centimeters of snow will accumulate in the central parts of the country, when the rain zone moves east over Finland from Wednesday.

It would seem that the least amount of snow will fall in the northern parts of Finland, where the frosts can increase to over 20 degrees at night, maybe even 30 degrees in some places.

However, in the southern parts of the country, the temperature may reach plus in the middle of the week. In the south, the rains may come as sleet.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, next weekend is going to be wintry cold. There will be little snowfall then.