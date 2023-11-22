Weather | A blizzard is rolling over Finland, there is a promise of freezing temperatures for the weekend

By Thursday evening, a snowstorm has swept over the whole of Finland. Freezing frost is promised for the weekend.

22.11. 20:15

Finland a snowstorm will roll over the evening and night before Thursday, covering the entire country, says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Anna Latvala.

After the snowfall, the weather will cool down, but it will be freezing cold again on the weekend.

Latvala says that the last few days have been cold all over the country, especially in Lapland.

During Wednesday, western Finland suffered from very bad driving weather due to a snowstorm.

“In the sea areas, the gusty wind has sometimes even turned into a storm,” he says.

Poor visibility also continues overnight, when a snowstorm sweeps over the whole of Finland.

“On Thursday, mostly 5-15 centimeters of snow can be expected in the western part of the country, 5-10 centimeters in the east and north. In the south and southwest, 0–10 centimeters, because part of the rain comes as water and sleet,” Latvala says,

Snowfall after, the weather cools down and the snowfall decreases during the day. In the east and north, the rain will still come as snow, in the south and west there may be hail. The wind will also weaken during Thursday

On Thursday, temperatures will move between plus three and minus three in the southern and central parts of the country. In the east and north, the temperature is generally between zero and eight degrees below zero. In northernmost Lapland, it is about ten degrees below zero.

“On Friday, the weather will change a bit again, the wind will turn to blow from the northeast and very cold air will flow into Finland from there,” says Latvala.

On the weekend the temperature drops to freezing in the whole country. According to the current forecast, the temperature is mostly between five and fifteen degrees below zero, and there will be snow showers in places in different parts of the country.

“The temperature will drop in the coming days in the southwest and south on both sides of zero, and snow or water may have accumulated on the roads. It can be slippery in such areas on the weekend,” Latvala reminds.