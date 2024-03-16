Weather | A blizzard hits southern Finland, the roads become slippery

Due to the snowfall, a bad driving weather warning is in effect in southern Finland on Sunday. Monday is going to be a sunny frosty day.

In Southern Finland the drizzle that has been going on for several days will soon turn into snow. During Saturday, the weather will remain mild, but in the course of the evening the temperatures will get colder and the rain will turn to snow during the night at the latest.

“White land will be achieved tomorrow”, meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuominen promises the capital region.

The snow will continue in southern Finland on Sunday for about half an hour, after which the sky will gradually clear. Based on the forecast, there will be a few centimeters of snow on the south coast.

Future snowstorm will significantly worsen traffic conditions from the night between Saturday and Sunday, when the already melted roads will become slippery again. The bad driving weather warning is in effect throughout southern Finland on Sunday.

“At this time, there is no way to change summer tires yet, not even in Helsinki. You shouldn't get excited about the coming summer just yet.”

According to Tuominen, the new snow will remain on the ground at least until Tuesday. You can enjoy the wintry weather on Monday, which Tuominen predicts will be a “beautiful sunny frosty day”, when the gauge will stay slightly below zero.