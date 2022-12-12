Weather | A blizzard hits Finland: train services are reduced, the driving weather in the south is very bad

Driving weather becomes very bad in the south due to a snowstorm. According to the forecast, 10–18 centimeters of new snow will fall during Monday in the south and east.

Finland the snowstorm that will land in the southern and central parts on Monday will bring with it a strong wind, which will become strong in gusts, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The snowfall area arrives on the south coast in the afternoon and spreads inland during the evening.

Driving weather becomes very bad in the southern part of the country due to a snowstorm. A strong wind blows the snow, which makes it difficult to see and pushes the snow onto the roads.

Due to the predicted heavy snowfall, the train intervals in the capital region’s commuter trains will be reduced starting in the afternoon. According to Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, K and A trains in the capital region will start running every 20 minutes from 2:40 p.m.

Kotka commuter train services are canceled and VR by will be replaced by bus transport. According to Sunday’s information, long-distance train services were not intended to be reduced, but passengers were advised to pay attention to traffic bulletins.

According to the weather forecast, the storm will begin to subside during Tuesday morning.

According to forecasts, it will rain in the south and east during Monday 10–18 centimeters of new snow, says Foreca on its website.

Meteorology the institution has issued a frost warning for biting frost in the southern and central parts of the country and in Lapland. In addition, there is a warning that the driving weather will become very bad on Monday evening due to blizzards and blowing snow in Kymenlaakso, South Karelia and Uusimaa.

A storm warning has been issued for the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, the western part of the Gulf of Finland and the eastern part of the North Baltic Sea. The northeast storm will intensify from noon to 22 meters per second.