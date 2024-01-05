Weather | 44.3 degrees of frost was measured in Enontekiö in Lapland – this is the 21st century frost record in Finland

According to the Meteorologist, the freezing temperatures will ease on Sunday, when the temperature starts to rise.

In Lapland has been measured as Finland's coldest reading of the 21st century, the Meteorological Institute tells STT. After two in the morning at Enontekiö airport, -44.3 degrees were measured, says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

Exactly 44 degrees below zero could be seen in the gauges of the same Enontekiö airport already after ten on Thursday evening and on Friday from the beginning of the night before one o'clock.

The freezing readings measured on Thursday evening and Friday morning break the previous millennium's cold record from January 2006, when the temperature in Kittilä Poka dropped to 43.6 degrees below zero.

At least Finland's 2000s cold record was broken MTV news already broke earlier on Thursday evening, when 43.7 degrees below zero was measured at the same Enontekiö airport.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of frost throughout the country. In the region of Lapland, there is a warning of potentially dangerous frost, while from Northern Ostrobothnia all the way to Southern Finland, the frost is classified as dangerous on the warning map.

According to Keränen, the freezing temperatures will ease on Sunday during the day, when the temperature starts to rise.

“The night between Saturday and Sunday is still really cold. In the southern and central parts of the country, at least it can be the coldest moment this week,” says Keränen.

VR has canceled some of the train services at the end of the week due to severe frost. About 20 train services will be canceled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each, VR said in a press release on Thursday.

According to VR, customers who booked a ticket for the canceled trains will be directed to the next train trains or replacement bus connections. For those customers who cannot find a replacement flight, VR promises a refund for the ticket.

Bitter cold and ice have caused problems for VR's train fleet. Normally, VR operates about 200 long-distance train journeys every day.

“The freed-up equipment can be thawed and serviced on the weekend, which promotes the smoothness of train traffic in the coming days. This week, during the severe frosts, our train fleet has not been able to thaw properly, and extra thawing and maintenance are now necessary,” said the head of long-distance transport Maid Tyynilä in the bulletin.

Freezing damages the compressed air systems of the trains, which causes problems, for example, in the operation of the doors and connecting the trains.

A large part of the canceled train services are located between Helsinki and Kupitta, Tampere and Pori, and Seinäjoki and Vaasa. The cancellations affect approximately 10,000 passengers over three days.

You can check the status of your own train on the website www.vr.fi. The website also provides information about replacement transportation.