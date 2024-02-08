Weather | 40 degrees below zero will break in Lapland

40 degrees below zero is more likely in Northern Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia.

Size a frost warning has been issued for the country.

The 40-degree limit may well break in the northern parts of the country on Friday, Foreca predicts.

The highest probability for such cold readings is the night before Friday and early Friday morning before sunrise, says the meteorologist on duty Sara Salonen.

“Nevertheless, such severe frost requires certain conditions: a gaping cloud cover and a weak wind,” says Salonen.

According to forecasts, the 40-degree frost line is more likely to be broken locally in Northern Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia.

The coldest reading so far this winter is −44.3 degrees measured at Enontekiö Airport on January 5. According to Salonen, it is quite unlikely that the record will be broken.

When In Lapland, we are approaching the 40 degree mark, in the southern parts of the country it is 15–25 degrees below zero. At night, the frost can tighten to 30 degrees.

For the beginning of the week, the forecasts promise severe frost. Although there is still uncertainty in the forecasts, from Tuesday the trend is clearly towards a milder one. In the north, 10–20 degrees of frost are expected and in the south 5–15 degrees.

There are no known snowfalls in these prospects. The exception to this is Western Lapland and the country's southern coast, where more Cloudiness means a sprinkle of light frosty snow.