Weather | 12 centimeters of snow fell in Kaisaniemi in 12 hours – the rains will continue in Finland for days

The accumulation of snow in the last twelve hours has reached double digits in several places in Uusimaa.

The most it has snowed in Uusimaa in the last twelve hours, the Meteorological Institute says.

The largest snow accumulation, 12 centimeters, was measured at the Kaisaniemi measurement point in Helsinki on Monday shortly before 6 p.m.

Also in other parts of Uusimaa, such as Porvoo and Lohja, the snow accumulation in the last twelve hours has reached double digits.

Nearly the whole country has been driven in bad weather on Monday due to the snowfall and the cooling of the weather. The warning about bad driving weather is valid until midnight. Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso are warned of very bad driving weather.

Fintraffic’s road traffic center has also warned that the driving weather will be bad in places due to snowfall and freezing rain, snowy road surfaces and blowing snow.

Bad driving weather has caused several out-of-hours and sheet metal crashes in Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa and Varsinais-Suomi.

Inspector Hannu Väänänen of the West Uusimaa Police Department said on Twitterthat on Monday the police had 12 tasks related to crashes and run-outs caused by snow.

Read more: Bad weather has caused accidents all over Uuttamaa

The night during the period, the focus of the rains is moving towards the east, but again from Tuesday morning there will be more rain on the south coast as well, says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

On Tuesday, rain is expected in the whole country, except for Lapland. The most rain will come on the south coast, and there may be more snow, roughly the same amount as on Monday.

“The temperatures are also similar. It’s a little cold on the south coast, but towards the evening it may even get to the plus side.”

In the central parts of the country on Tuesday it will be around 5–10 degrees, and in some places in Lapland it will be a little over 10 degrees below zero.

“Temperatures are on the rise, at least in the south,” says Keränen.

On Wednesday the temperature rises to the plus side already more widely in the southern and central parts of the country. The rains continue, but its forms vary.

“Water is most likely to come in the southwesternmost part of the country. When you go inland, the rain is more like wet snow and sleet. All kinds of conditions are seen.”

The Finnish Environment Agency Syke has issued a flood warning for the rest of the week in Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Uudellemaa. In these provinces, rivers can flood the lowest fields in places.