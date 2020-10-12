Photographs of television actress Neeti Taylor’s wedding were in the news. At the same time, even after marriage, their latest pictures and videos are seen quite excited. Niti Taylor took seven rounds with her fiance Parikshit Bawa on 13 August. Niti Taylor has kept the news of her marriage hidden from fans for a month. A few days ago, Neeti Taylor has revealed that she is no longer single. Along with this, Neeti Taylor has also shared her wedding photos with the fans.

After this, Niti has also shared the picture of the first kitchen ceremony after marriage with the fans. This picture of Niti playing rituals is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Neeti Taylor is wearing a red orange color suit. With which Niti Taylor has applied Mangalasutra around the neck and vermilion on the forehead. Mehndi is also clearly visible in the picture with Neeti Taylor. At the same time, in the video, Neeti Taylor is seen preparing the instant pudding. Niti Taylor has made semolina pudding to complete her first kitchen ceremony.

Sharing this picture, Neeti Taylor wrote that this is my first picture of the racer. With which Neeti Taylor has also created an emoji of Red Lucker’s Heart. Neeti Taylor’s smile working in the kitchen is worth seeing. That is why fans are not able to stop themselves without praising Niti Taylor, in such a situation, pictures and videos of Niti Taylor have become increasingly viral on social media.