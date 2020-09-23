In Bordeaux (Gironde), in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), in Rouen (Seine-Maritime) or even in Lyon (Rhône), theThe controls to verify the wearing of the mask when it is compulsory are stepping up, as everywhere in the territory. In the town of Saint-Priest (Rhône), a tram user wore his mask under his chin before seeing the police. All that was needed was for him to be fined for not wearing a mask. The fine is 135 euros. Together, the national police and the municipal police patrol the transport. “There is zero tolerance, people were warned, they know it, they must wear the mask in public establishments and public transport“, summarizes Commissioner Luc Frappat.

If in Paris as in many French cities, the mask is generally well worn, some try to exempt themselves from it. These differences have prompted some prefects to ask for reinforcement from CRS companies, as in Bordeaux. In total, nearly 22,000 reports have been drawn up by the police for not wearing a mask since last July.