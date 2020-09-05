The Council of State will examine this request from the State on Sunday “to annul the summary decisions of the administrative courts of Lyon and Strasbourg, concerning the compulsory wearing of a mask on public roads,” the court said on Saturday.

The State appealed against the decisions of the administrative courts of Strasbourg and Lyon, asking the prefects of Rhône and Bas-Rhin to modify their decrees generalizing the wearing of masks, announced the prefecture of Bas-Rhin on Saturday, September 5.

“The State has decided to appeal the decisions of Strasbourg and Lyon to the Council of State”, explained the prefecture. This hearing is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. “The Council of State will examine the State’s request to annul the interim decisions of the administrative courts of Lyon and Strasbourg, concerning the compulsory wearing of a mask on public roads”, indicated jurisdiction.

Administrative justice ordered the Bas-Rhin prefecture on Thursday and the Rhône prefecture on Friday to issue a new decree, excluding places that are not characterized “by a high population density” or “local circumstances likely to favor dissemination” of the coronavirus. The two courts, seized by two Alsatian hospital practitioners and by the Lyon association “Les Essentialistes Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes”, also asked the two prefectures to lift the obligation to wear a mask in “the hourly periods during which no particular risk of spreading this virus exists”.

“It was the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who appealed”, told AFP Marc Jantkowiak, one of the lawyers of the two Alsatian applicants, who had stressed that his clients were not “anti-masks”.

In the Rhône, the attacked prefectural decree, in force since Tuesday, imposed day and night the wearing of masks for people over 11 years old, except for joggers and cyclists, in Lyon and Villeurbanne. In the Bas-Rhin, the prefect had taken a prefectural decree imposing, since Saturday, August 29, the wearing of masks to “people over 11 years” in Strasbourg and in 12 other cities of more than 10,000 inhabitants. A measure taken because of an acceleration “disturbing” the Covid-19 epidemic, “especially among young people”, with a “incidence rate” who doubled “every week”.

The prefect of the Rhône and the prefect of Bas-Rhin had both taken note of the judicial decisions, and had indicated that they wanted to modify the prefectural decrees before the deadlines set by the courts.