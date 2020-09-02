The administrative court judges that the compulsory wearing of the mask day and night in 13 communes of the Bas-Rhin “immediately undermines the freedom to come and go”.

Justice orders the prefect of Bas-Rhin, Josiane Chevalier, to review his decree which since Saturday imposed the general wearing of the mask in Strasbourg and in the 12 other main cities of the department. In its order issued on Wednesday September 2, the Strasbourg Administrative Court gives it until Monday September 7 at noon to issue a new order. This should exclude the municipalities and “hourly periods” which are not characterized “by a high population density” or “local circumstances likely to favor dissemination” of the coronavirus.

In the absence of a new decree, the current “will be automatically suspended”, again warns the court, which had been seized in interim relief by two Alsatian hospital practitioners. The offending decree, which was to apply until September 30, “immediately affects the freedom to come and go and the personal freedom of people called upon to move” in the municipalities concerned, underlines the court.

In force since Saturday 8 am, it imposed globally, day and night, the wearing of a mask to “persons over 11 years old”, in Strasbourg and in the 12 other towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants in Bas-Rhin. “People practicing physical, sporting and artistic activities” were however exempt, like those “in a situation of handicap presenting a medical certificate”, indicated the prefect.

Josiane Chevalier justified this order by accelerating “disturbing” the Covid-19 epidemic, “especially among young people” with a “incidence rate” who doubled “every week”. For the court, “it does not appear from the documents in the file that it would exist permanently and on all [13 communes concernées par l’arrêté] a high concentration of population or special circumstances likely to contribute to the expansion of Covid-19 “.

“It’s a victory and a satisfaction, that’s exactly what we pleaded” Tuesday at the hearing, reacted Me Marc Jantkowiak, the lawyer for the two applicants, the psychologist Vincent Feireisen and the doctor Christian Chartier, whom he emphasizes that they “are not anti-masks”.