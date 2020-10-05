In the US, a player was not allowed to compete in a high school volleyball match due to wearing a hijab. The girl was asked to take off the hijab but decided not to play in the match.

According to a CNN report, the woman, named Najah Aqeel, was performing a warm-up before the match on September 15, when her coach told her that the referee refused her to play with the hijab.

The referee, citing the rules, said that Najah would have to get approval from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Union before wearing the hijab. Najah had two options. Either he took off the hijab and played the match or sat outside. He chose the second option and decided to sit outside.



CNN quoted Najah as saying, ‘I was very angry and also sad. I was very surprised because I had never heard of this rule before. This is not the rule. I do not understand why I need clearance to wear my hijab. This is part of my religion.

According to Carissa Niehof, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations, a rules-making body in high school sports in the US, uniform rules are not very strict and can be changed. Neihof said that he was saddened to learn that a girl was not allowed to play matches because of wearing a hijab. (Input from agency)