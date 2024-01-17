They are very young, already have a significant criminal record as a minor and sometimes even wear an ankle monitor. In recent months, the investigative services have seen extreme situations surrounding a new generation of drug extractors – young men who secretly secure shipments of cocaine for drug barons at night or during the day – in the port of Rotterdam. Last year a record number were arrested, including five times as many minors. “The logic has completely disappeared.”
Chiel Timmermans, Eric Oosterom
