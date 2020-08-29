Since Friday morning August 28, the mask is mandatory in Paris for all pedestrians and drivers of two-wheelers, but ultimately not for cyclists and runners. Some Parisians woke up lost. “Maybe you have to keep it a bit anyway. I don’t know so I’m keeping it halfway actually.”, smiles a passerby. In several neighborhoods, city hall officers patrol to remind distracted residents of their new obligations.

At the very last minute, the prefecture decided to exempt cyclists from wearing the mask. Even the city officials get lost in it, even if it means making their own rules. The prefecture retro-pedaled following pressure from the town hall, which feared that cyclists would use public transport already saturated. She also wanted to defend her policy in favor of cycling. For pedestrians and two-wheelers, after the pedagogy, penalties are provided. They are liable to a fine of 135 euros in the event of non-compliance with wearing a mask.

