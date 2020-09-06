The decision of the Council of State is expected tonight or tomorrow. “We will then know whether the high court will confirm or not the administrative judgments rendered in the Bas-Rhin or the Rhône.“, explains journalist Serge Cimino. These judgments called into question the prefectural decrees establishing the compulsory wearing of a mask.

“The prefects were asked to relax these obligations by excluding places where the notion of population density was not characterized.“, explains the journalist from France 2 . The government did not wait for a new text, the Ministry of Health appealed, considering that “the epidemic being in exponential phase, it would be inappropriate to make exceptions“. For the latter, wearing a mask must be imposed where the virus is circulating.

The JT

The other subjects of the news