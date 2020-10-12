Behind the mask, the faces are often devoid of makeup. In cosmetics stores, mascaras and foundations no longer find takers. “It’s really no longer necessary to put on lipstick since you never see it. It will stain the mask, it’s not useful “, confides a young woman interviewed by France 2 in the edition of Monday, October 12. In the first semester, lhe sales of beauty products fell by 25% compared to last year. Manufacturers are the first victims.

If the health crisis persists, the future of small businesses could darken further in the coming months. “LVSEs have for some lost more than 20% of their turnover, they generally have more strained cash flows than the larger groups“, Explain Patrick O’Quin, President of the Federation of Beauty Companies. According to a study, the activity of the sector should return to its normal level only in 2022.

