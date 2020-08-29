While wearing a mask is becoming compulsory in thousands of municipalities in France, it has several disadvantages for some French people. “For human contact, it’s terrifying”, says a man interviewed by France 2. According to social networks, the mask would also cause skin reactions. This piece of fabric is considered uncomfortable. The doctor Jimmy Mohamed then gives some tips to better support him. “I advise you to avoid moisturizers on the areas where there are pimples, you can put a little talcum powder on the areas around the mask to absorb the moisture”, specifies the doctor.

“You risk nothing by wearing a mask, nor of reintegrating your carbon dioxide or of lacking oxygen”, says Jimmy Mohamed. These recommendations are welcome since a third of municipalities already require the wearing of a mask outside. So we’ll have to put up with it a little longer.

The JT

The other subjects of the news