Switzerland is also trying to contain the coronavirus. On Sunday, October 18, the federal government announced that wearing a mask would be compulsory from Monday in closed public places throughout Switzerland in an attempt to stem the worrying jump in Covid-19 cases.

“The sharp increase in the number of contaminations in recent days is worrying”, notes the Federal Council in a press release. In addition to masks, spontaneous gatherings of more than 15 people in public space will be prohibited and private events of more than 15 people will also be regulated. The government also recommends recourse to teleworking and prohibits consumption while standing in bars and restaurants.

Since the beginning of October, the number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply in Switzerland. On October 16, 2,606 people tested positive for Covid-19 within 24 hours.