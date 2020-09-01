In this workshop, as in all companies, the mask is now mandatory to combat the spread of the coronavirus. But, a little breath of fresh air since Tuesday, September 1: employees can swap it for a few minutes for a visor. This exception is allowed because the garage is sufficiently ventilated and the workers are sufficiently spaced. “It’s still better than the mask. It’s not practical to work“, says a worker. But the instructions arrived at the last minute and, for the boss, it is difficult to organize.

Apart from these particular cases, in the red zone, it is not easy to drop the mask. Employees can exchange it for visors if the room is ventilated, if they are separated by plexiglass, if the air is purified and if each employee has 4m². This represents too many constraints for Septodont, a medical equipment company, where employees wear masks all day, the director is considering work.