In Brussels (Belgium), everywhere in town, it is the same message. Wearing a mask is compulsory. In this commercial artery, rare are those who depart from the rule. The measure is rather well accepted. “We only have this bias to fight the virus, at least for the moment“, observes a passer-by.

Far from the bustle of the center, there is already a certain relaxation in the small streets and parks. Two weeks after implementation of the measure, some doctors are still very skeptical. “Wearing a mask everywhere and at all times, outdoors, remains a bit excessive. The problem is that we will have to maintain these measures over time and we risk boring people in the weeks to come.“Says Yves Coppieters, epidemiologist. For the moment, the obligation to wear a mask has not had an impact on the number of contaminations.

