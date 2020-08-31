“We thank you already for respecting the driving distances, for keeping to the right when you meet a colleague. We put two masks at your disposal per day“Says the commercial director of a mortgage company to his colleagues who came to attend a special meeting. Of the 70 employees, half are still teleworking. Those on site have come equipped, and are making the final adjustments. telephone canvassing, hidden all day, is not necessarily always obvious.

“By dint of talking it makes us warm, so we must regularly take a break to air“Says an employee. The Ministry of Labor announced on August 30 that employees could take breaks of ten minutes in open space. According to internal regulations, not wearing the mask could lead to the dismissal of / The employer risks heavy fines, but flexibilities could be deliberate, especially for professional activities requiring physical effort.

