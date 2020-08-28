“I obviously appeal to everyone’s responsibility”, Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie declares this Friday August 28 on franceinfo. “Now, when you live in Paris, you have to go out covered, you have to have this reflex“, explains the minister, while the wearing of the mask is made compulsory in all the public spaces of the city of Paris and its small crown. “It is also to protect our jobs, our economy”, to avoid “have to reconfine”, he adds.

“I think this Castex method is important, it is to start from the realities of the territory”, assures Julien Denormandie. “Very concretely, we set a general line. Now, we know very well that in the territories, there are differences. Where are we best placed to take these differences into account? from a ministry here or is it from the territories themselves? Obviously it’s from the territories. “

The mayor of Marseille Michèle Rubirola challenged Thursday, August 27 the government’s decision to make the mask compulsory throughout the city and to close bars and restaurants between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. “There is a fair balance to be found. To consult, that does not mean at the end that there is consensus, I believe that it is quite normal”, argues the Minister of Agriculture. “At the end of the day, it is important that the authorities obviously can decide.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex recommended that he“avoid family celebrations as much as possible”. “It goes for ministers”, says Julien Denormandie, while the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin is due to get married on Saturday in Tourcoing. “Objectively, it is not for me to pass any judgment on this, these are individual behaviors. Weddings today are allowed. There are people, they have been waiting for months to be able to I am first of all very happy for him. On the other hand, these precautionary measures in a family celebration, they must be fully respected, that is everyone’s responsibility. “