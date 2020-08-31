Franceinfo was able to consult the provisional national protocol sent this Monday afternoon to the unions.

The new health protocol which will come into force on September 1, and of which Franceinfo has consulted a provisional version, provides that, if the wearing of a mask is compulsory in companies in general, adaptations will be possible depending on the circulation of the virus in the departments. and therefore according to their color (green, orange or red areas).

A meeting was organized on Monday August 31 between the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne and the social partners about these measures which will have to be respected from Tuesday 1 September in all companies.

The minister stressed on Sunday that certain professional activities were “hardly compatible” with “the systematic wearing of the mask when there are several in an enclosed place”. Elisabeth Borne had announced her intention to identify with the social partners the activities which “by nature” cannot accommodate the compulsory mask.

The social partners will decide on September 11 if they launch a national interprofessional negotiation, which the employers refuse but the unions want.