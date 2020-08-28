Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture and Food was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday August 28, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture and Food was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday August 28, 2020. Mandatory wearing of the mask in Paris, suspension of glue hunting, mutilation of horses, slaughterhouses targeted by L214 … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Wearing a mask: “you have to go out covered”

“Now, when you live in Paris, you have to go out covered, you have to have this reflex”, explains Julien Denormandie, while wearing a mask is compulsory from this Friday, August 28 in all the public spaces of the capital and its inner suburbs. “I obviously appeal to everyone’s responsibility”, he adds.

“The challenge is to protect our health, and we are fully aware that these measures have constraints in our daily life”, insists the Minister of Agriculture and Food.

Glue hunt: “We are a country full of traditions”

Emmanuel Macron has decided to suspend glue hunting for thrushes and blackbirds for this season. Julien Denormandie who says “respect hunters deeply” estimate that “often, one sticks an image to them which is not the true image of the hunters”.

“We are a country full of traditions, they will not be taken away from us, and I think it’s very good. These traditions, they make us live, they are a part of our identity, and traditional hunts make them. part”, continues the Minister of Agriculture.

Mutilation of horses: “We exclude absolutely no track”

After several attacks targeting equines in France since February, Julien Denormandie denounces “acts of cruelty of unimaginable barbarity, it’s an atrocity what’s happening, the images are quite appalling”.

“We do not know if it is an organized community or if there is a mimicry effect. We are absolutely not ruling out any leads.”, adds the Minister of Agriculture after the broadcast, Tuesday, August 27, of a composite portrait of a suspect by the Yonne gendarmerie.

Slaughterhouses targeted by L214: “The challenge is to stop stigmatizing”

On August 20, the L214 association published a new video denouncing the living conditions of ducks in a breeding site in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. “The challenge with all of this is to stop stigmatizing”, reacts Julien Denormandie, “we have to support breeders in what is called animal welfare, in investing in their farms.”

For the Minister of Agriculture, “This person represents much more someone who is quite simply an outlaw than a breeder. Among his buildings, sometimes the breeder did not even declare them, we did not know them. It does not represent in nothing French breeding. “

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Friday August 28, 2020: