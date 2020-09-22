In the town of Saint-Priest (Rhône), a tram user was wearing his mask under his chin before seeing the police. All that was needed was for him to be fined for not wearing a mask. Together, the national police and the municipal police carry out checks. For each mask forgotten or badly taken, the fine is 135 euros. “There is zero tolerance, people were warned, they know it, they must wear the mask in public establishments and public transport“, summarizes Commissioner Luc Strike.

Saint-Priest is not one of the municipalities where the mask is compulsory in the street. This is not the case in Lyon (Rhône), where the mask is compulsory everywhere and in all circumstances. But the message is less well understood in some neighborhoods. All the reasons are good to evade, for lack of controls. If toughening the rules seems necessary, enforcing them is just as necessary.