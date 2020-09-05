He keeps dividing. In several large cities and towns in France, the mask was first imposed everywhere, all the time. Then a few days later, justice forced several prefects to relax their orders. This is the case in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin) and Lyon (Rhône). The Rhône prefecture will have to specify before Tuesday the places and time slots where the mask is mandatory. Among the inhabitants, disoriented, opinions differ.

“How does it bother that you don’t wear a mask when you’re at the end of a dead end, at 11pm, alone?”, asks lawyer Sebastien Bracq. The least densely populated municipalities should therefore logically be the first to be affected by these possible relaxations. “Not a victory for the anti-masks” however, believes Nicolas Hervieu, lawyer and teacher at Sciences Po. After Strasbourg and Lyon, justice will have to examine other remedies, in cities such as Paris or Nice (Alpes-Maritimes).

