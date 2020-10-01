In Fayence, in the Var, unmasked parents protested against the compulsory wearing of masks for their children in secondary schools. They even talk about abuse. “Some children have health problems related to the mask”, explains Pascal Vergnes, a parent of a student. “And the National Education and the principals don’t want to hear anything”.

For the refractory, the protocol imposed in the colleges would be too rigorous. Students spend almost all of their day wearing a mask, especially if they are also using public transport. Discomfort, fatigue, lack of concentration, headaches … the consequences are numerous on the health of these young adolescents.

For some parents, there are also a lot of inconsistencies. In some colleges, the pupils wear the mask during recess but not in the canteen. “Yet the risk is maximum in the canteen”, according to a mother of a student. “They spit, they are side by side or face to face”.

In Foix, some parents have asked to replace the mask with a visor, which is less suffocating in the long run. Impossible according to Fabrice Sciau, headmaster of a city college. “I am asked if we can avoid wearing masks in classrooms. No, we cannot”, he believes. So, to appease the spirits, a teaching union now offers “moments of ventilation”, in peace, and from a distance.