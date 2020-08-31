The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, detailed on Monday afternoon the instructions on the obligation to wear a mask in the workplace. The latter remains the rule, except under certain conditions. Here are which ones.

Are you going to be able to take a breather and take off your mask at work? The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, wanted a “clear instructions”, announcing in mid-August the generalization of wearing a mask in business. Promising, faced with the diversity of situations, possible relaxations, she detailed on Monday, August 31, certain exceptions in a provisional version of the “national protocol to ensure the health and safety of company employees in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic“. This document, which franceinfo was able to consult, was sent to the unions on Monday afternoon.

Please note, this does not mean that employees can refrain from wearing the mask all day: the protocol allows them to remove it. “at certain times of the day“, to be able sometimes “blow”, as announced by the Minister of Labor in mid-August. These “breaks” must be done on “the basis of common sense”, Elisabeth Borne assured. For example, when “your colleagues have gone to the canteen, that a few of you have stayed”, according to the minister. In the meantime, here are the few derogatory regimes that apply to the world of work.

Exceptions under conditions in red and orange zones

The exemptions depend on the circulation of the virus in the department concerned and therefore on its color (green, orange or red zones), according to the provisional version of the protocol. Thus, in the red zones, it is possible to waive the permanent wearing of the mask in the premises. “provided with mechanical ventilation and guaranteeing people a space of 4 square meters (for example, less than 25 people for a space of 100 square meters)”, according to the protocol.

The instructions are a little more flexible in the orange zones, where it is possible not to wear the mask permanently in the “large-volume premises with high-quality air extraction”.

Exceptions in the green zone, coupled with a prevention policy

In the green areas, finally, you can do without a mask if your workspace benefits from a “ventilation or functional ventilation” and maintained, if “protective screens between stations” are arranged and whether visors are made available to employees. The protocol recommends in this case the implementation of a “prevention policy” with in particular the definition of a Covid-19 referent and a rapid management procedure for symptomatic people.

As a reminder, the protocol specifies that the green zones, with low circulation of the virus, are the zones where the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is less than 10. The orange zones in “moderate traffic” have an incidence rate of between 10 and 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. And the red areas are areas to “active virus circulation “. They have an incidence rate greater than 50 per 100,000.

Exemptions for lone workers in the open air

The protocol details the situations in which employees can avoid the obligation to wear a mask: for example, this is the case for people alone in their office. Outside, wearing a mask is “necessary in case of regrouping or inability to respect the distance of one meterA variation is therefore expected concerning the wearing of a mask on sites in the open air: “We wondered about the adaptation of the 90 professional guides”, said Patrick Martin, deputy chairman of Medef, interviewed by Franceinfo. Certain situations “will allow, on a case-by-case basis, not to wear the mask, typically on sites in the open air, as long as the distances are respected”, he added.

Workers in workshops spared

Employees who work in workshops can also remove their masks if the space is well ventilated, if they wear a visor and stay away from each other. However, the mask is still required in vehicless “in the presence of several employees”, a measure associated in particular with a regular cleaning and disinfection procedure for the vehicle. And wearing a mask remains compulsory in all establishments open to the public.