In Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), Lyon or Villeurbanne (Rhône), there is no longer any doubt: wearing a mask can be made compulsory everywhere and all the time, except for sports. The highest administrative court made the decision. The Council of State invokes “the simplicity and readability of an obligation”. “It is justified that the wearing of a mask is imposed in perimeters large enough to consistently encompass the risk areas”, says the Council of State.

This perimeter can therefore encompass an entire municipality. In Strasbourg, confusion had reigned for five days, depending on legal developments. “I wear the mask, but, when there are fewer people, I take it down. Otherwise, it’s true that it’s a bit confusing”, says a Strasbourg resident. “There are a lot of opposing opinions being expressed all over the place. I think debating too much can be detrimental, because afterwards people don’t know what to do.”, laments another resident.

