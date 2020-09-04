The Prefect of Bas-Rhin thought she was doing well by imposing the wearing of mandatory mask in Strasbourg and 12 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants. But this was not to the taste of the Strasbourg administrative court, which challenged its recent order. Good news for Alexandre Feltz, deputy mayor of Strasbourg in charge of health: “The mask is essential at certain times. Maybe others can do without it. “

Can this case set a precedent? Several actions have already been taken in Paris, Lyon (Rhône) or Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) to cancel prefectural decrees. However, in Paris, wearing a mask does not seem to pose a problem. “As long as there is the coronavirus, I prefer to wear the mask“, testifies a passer-by. Another inhabitant declares to respect the wearing of the mask in broad daylight but much less when it is in a deserted street at 11 o’clock in the evening.

