The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this Friday morning (Aug.11.2023). In a video released on his social media profiles, he appears wearing a straight brim cap and says: “today, i take off my hat for hip-hop […] I honor all hip-hop artists. The talent of bringing people together through music, the ability to give voice to communities“. On Tuesday (8.Aug), Alckmin went viral on social networks after appearing in a photo with a group of artists from the musical genre also wearing a cap and was called “MC Chuchu“, in reference to the nickname he received during the 2022 elections.

