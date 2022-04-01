WeArena Entertainment is the first Italian Digital Theme Parks network and is dedicated to digital entertainment, therefore extended reality, gaming, Esport and sim racing which has decided to create new methods to entertain both in real life that digitally has decided to turn to the world of crowdfunding.

Indeed on the Puzzle Funding platform the campaign that aims to reach 500,000 euros is available. The goal of this fundraiser is to be able to create moments to live anywhere: shopping malls, stadiums, sports halls, theaters and cruise ships, so that you can diversify the offer of immersive experiences that are aimed at both young people and families.

But it also points to the world of Esport, such as WeArena has always done even before crowdfunding. In fact, they would like to create arenas equipped for Esports tournaments and host both national and international ones and broadcast them online on all possible dissemination channels. Also, with the fundraiser they would open also new online gaming platforms and start training activities, laboratories, workshops and internal and external paths to schoolsall linked to the world of digital technologies.

These are the objectives of the campaign launched on the Puzzle Funding platform, the collection has been online since March 29, 2022 and it is possible to invest 500 euros and multiples. The duration of the campaign is 30 days and many have already started pre-ordering in these few days. This is yet another signal from professional subjects and private investors in an increasingly growing industry, just think that in the pandemic period we have had an increase of + 19.6% in terms of revenues, compared to 2019, this is a figure that touches 175 billion dollars, at least according to what was declared by IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association). While regarding his Italian there was an increase of + 21.9% compared to the previous year, reaching 2 billion euros. This could be yet another sign that the gaming industry exists and shouldn’t go unnoticed.