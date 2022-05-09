In the past few weeks, the decision that caused the closure of some LAN rooms following a complaint made by the entrepreneur Sergio Millesi to the Monopoly and Customs Agency caused a lot of discussion and, today, the answer from WeArena has arrived, the flagship of these realities that give space to eSports tournaments or, simply, give fun to hundreds of kids by allowing them to play with their equipment.

Here are the words of Francesco Monastero, CEO of WeArena:

With this “Letter open to all operators”, as already done in other circumstances, we want to return to express our full solidarity with those LAN room managers – therefore exhibitors – who during the day of Friday 29 April, like us, suffered the brusque, unexpected and shocking control by the inspectors of the Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM).

Yes, because on April 29, precisely, many LAN room owners have seen their centers close and the world of the web has risen against this decision but, according to what we read in the open letter, WeArena is not involved:

WeArena has not encountered any formal, administrative or other legal misunderstanding with reference to the public safety legislation which requires the approval of the equipment used for gaming in places open to the public (Article 110 of the TULPS), as the ADM officials have shown careful willingness to evaluate the documentation produced by us and to believe that the authorization granted to us for the exercise of the activity is impeccable.

Despite the strangeness, Francesco Monastero made himself available to help colleagues who, on the other hand, had to inexplicably close their shop:

We make ourselves available to collaborate for regulatory purposes by bringing our experience to all the institutional work tables currently active considered suitable and consistent with WeArena’s entrepreneurial background.

A great gesture that, we are sure, will make many professionals happy who, at the moment, do not know how to intervene to reopen their centers.