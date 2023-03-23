Wearable is a term that has now taken hold in modern society. These are small electronic devices that are worn on the body as part of clothing or accessories. The list is long and there are: smartwatches such as the latest Samsung Watch we told you about here, fitness bracelets, smart glasses, connected clothing, smart earphones and so on. Wearables are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their usefulness and the many features that characterize them. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Wearable: The global market will continue to grow in 2023!

Today’s news is very interesting and sees IDC as the protagonist who wanted to explore the Wearable topic. In case you don’t know, IDC (International Data Corporation) is a market analysis company that provides information and advice on information and communication technologies (ICT) and market trends.

In any case, the company has produced a very detailed report and we want to summarize it for you as best we can. The company expects the wearable device market will reach 258.2 million units shipped. Which would translate into a 19.6% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. Health and fitness will be the two largest in demand, making up 61.4% of the total. The general interest in wanting to constantly monitor one’s health and physical activity is clear.

Furthermore, IDC’s report points out that the wearable device market will continue to evolve, and we can expect the arrival of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and brain interfaces in the near future. If you want to learn more, we refer you to the original study here. Quite reassuring news about the future of the devices in question, what do you think?