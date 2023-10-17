Wearable aids | An external support frame can slow down a sprinter’s pace by seconds – speeding up the stride

On the wearable external support frame has been tried in heavy work. Its electric motors provide power to the limbs.

A brace can also help runners in training. It increases speed.

The motors of the support frame or “exoskeleton” encourage the runner to take more steps. Training with it also helps the runner to reduce energy consumption.

This was found when South Korean robotics researchers tested the backbone in sprinting.

The suit built by the Robotics Unit of Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea. The work was led by an assistant professor Giuk Lee.

Lee built an exovest for runners that weighs just over four kilograms. The vest has electric motors that transfer force to the thighs and hips with the help of a cable and a sensor, says New Scientist.

The suit follows the movements of the user’s lower body with the help of sensors connected to the thighs. The cables use them to control the contraction of the muscles.

The length of the cable running between the hip and the corresponding thigh is shortened when the user stretches his legs backwards.

It gives the user time to pace his steps. The exo suit helped the runner’s hip movements in the test and pushed the runner forward.

The data obtained from the devices is still fed into the algorithm. With the help of the information, the runner’s individual running style can be found out.

Lee the group tested the exosuit on nine young male runners. None of them were elite athletes.

They first experimented with how an external brace works.

Then they ran for a short time on the treadmill wearing the exo vest. This way they got a feel for how the exosuit feels when running.

Only then did they run 200 meters four times, sometimes with and sometimes without the exovest. Sprinters rested at least 30 minutes between runs.

Experimenters were able to run 200 meters with an external brace on average 0.97 seconds faster than without the suit.

“Although the results are very preliminary, we can say that the exosuit can increase a person’s ability to run,” says Lee.

“A great achievement”, comments the robotics researcher about the experiment Kaspar Althoefer. He is the director of the Robotics Center at Queen Mary University of London.

The suit actually encourages wearers to move their legs faster. However, it does not grow the runner’s muscles, reminds Althoefer.

He thinks that over-reliance on the exosuit in training could even make the runner’s muscles weaker over time.

MIT University told about fast running with the help of an eco-vest the journal Technology Review and science magazine Science Robotics.

Support columns has previously been tried in jobs where you have to lift heavy objects and in jobs where the hands are brought up or down repeatedly and they get tired.

Experiments have been carried out, for example, in the assembly of cars, buildings, sliding belts and greenhouses.

A person can carry even heavy loads with the help of a backbone.

It can also be helpful for a disabled person or a person who has weak muscles for one reason or another.

Now, Korean researchers are finding out whether exolive could offer help to disabled athletes.